Hand-dipped Caramel Apples at The Commons

Thursday, October 28th

12 pm to 8 pm; while supplies last!

Hand-dipped caramel apples with your choice of toppings for $4.29. (menu subject to change) All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



10/25/2021



Alan Cushman



alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Hospitality Services



Time: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/28/2021



The Commons at Talkington Hall



Arts & Entertainment

