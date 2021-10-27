|
The Department of History is offering an information session on applying to graduate programs in History. It will take place outside in the Southwest Corner of Holden Hall near the flagpole and benches. Look for Drs. Erin-Marie Legacey, Richard Verrone, and Julie Willett. For questions about the event, please email Dr. Julie Willett at j.willett@ttu.edu
10/21/2021
Amanda Chattin
amanda.chattin@ttu.edu
History
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2021
SW Corner Holden Hall near flagpole
