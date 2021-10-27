TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Pathways to Graduate School
The Department of History is offering an information session on applying to graduate programs in History. It will take place outside in the Southwest Corner of Holden Hall near the flagpole and benches. Look for Drs. Erin-Marie Legacey, Richard Verrone, and Julie Willett. For questions about the event, please email Dr. Julie Willett at j.willett@ttu.edu 
Posted:
10/21/2021

Originator:
Amanda Chattin

Email:
amanda.chattin@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2021

Location:
SW Corner Holden Hall near flagpole


