This workshop is geared towards undergraduate researchers who need help writing an abstract. During this virtual workshop, we will analyze model abstracts and discuss the purpose and possible structure of an abstract.

This virtual workshop will be November 10th from 2:00-2:30pm on zoom. Zoom meeting information is below. A reminder will be emailed to you a few days prior to the workshop. For questions or concerns, please email writingcenter.undergraduate@ttu.edu.

Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns.





Shortcut zoom link- https://bit.ly/URworkshop_zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95546808575?pwd=SFBLemlYR0JVMUN1VytLWit3bWhIZz09

Meeting ID: 955 4680 8575

Passcode: 836121

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,95546808575# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,95546808575# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 955 4680 8575

Find your local number: https://texastech.zoom.us/u/ac0s1A7Ojm

Join by SIP

95546808575@zoomcrc.com

Join by H.323

162.255.37.11 (US West)

162.255.36.11 (US East)

115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai)

115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad)

213.19.144.110 (Amsterdam Netherlands)

213.244.140.110 (Germany)

103.122.166.55 (Australia Sydney)

103.122.167.55 (Australia Melbourne)

64.211.144.160 (Brazil)

69.174.57.160 (Canada Toronto)

65.39.152.160 (Canada Vancouver)

207.226.132.110 (Japan Tokyo)

149.137.24.110 (Japan Osaka)

Meeting ID: 955 4680 8575

Passcode: 836121