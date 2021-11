The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2022 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 29-30, 2022 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact Week. The deadline for submission is 5:00 p.m. on January 20, 2022.



Find details at: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/URC2022_abstract_submission Posted:

11/3/2021



Originator:

Ryan M Bain



Email:

Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Academic