Love sports and need a job in the spring? Work as an Intramural Sports Official!





Session 1: November 14th from 6-7 PM at the Student Rec Center in Room 201 Are you interested in working for University Recreation and love sports? Come to one of our official's information session to find out what it takes to be an intramural sports official. We will be hiring officials in the spring for basketball, soccer and softball. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred.Session 1: November 14th from 6-7 PM at the Student Rec Center in Room 201 Session 2: November 30th from 6-7 PM at the Student Rec Center in Room 201



11/8/2021



Brittney Hamersky



Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



University Recreation Student Fees





