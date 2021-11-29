TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Love sports and need a spring job? Work as an Intramural Sports Official!
Are you interested in working for University Recreation and love sports? Come to our official's information session to find out what it takes to be an intramural sports official. We will be hiring officials in the spring for basketball, soccer and softball. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. 

November 30th from 6-7 PM at the Student Rec Center in Room 201

Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at intramurals@ttu.edu.
11/29/2021

Brittney Hamersky

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


