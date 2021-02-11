Golden Key International Honour Society is the world's largest collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation only and applies to the top 15% of college and university sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as top-performing graduate students in all fields of study, based solely on their academic achievements. As an international honor society with more than 400 chapters at colleges and universities around the world, Golden Key is committed to a high standard of scholastic achievement, and an ethos of integrity, innovation, respect, collaboration and diversity.

To learn more about the TTU Golden Key Chapter, come by our upcoming Information Session:

Tuesday, November 2nd

5-6 PM

MCOM 83

If you have any questions, email us at GoldenKeyTTU@gmail.com!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.