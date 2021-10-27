Donate now to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) to help others in need! All of those who have already contributed, and those who donate before the end of this week will be entered into a drawing to receive the following prizes:

_Signed Basketball

_ SECC Tumbler



The drawing will take place Monday, November 1st. Winners will be notified at that time.

Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC)

Thank you for supporting the SECC!



Posted:

10/27/2021



Originator:

Ariea Alexander



Email:

ariealex@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





