There will be short info sessions held to learn about becoming an SI leader:
November 3rd, 2:30 - 3 PM in Holden Hall 109
November 4th, 1-1:30 PM in Math 012.
Come hear about our available positions from professional staff and student leaders in our department!
Postions available: ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting
CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I
CHEM 1308 - Principles of Chemistry II
CHEM 3306 - Organic Chemistry II
FIN 3320 - Financial Management
MATH 1330 - Introductory Mathematical Analysis I
ME 2301 - Statics
ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I