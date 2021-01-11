Want an on- campus job? Come learn about SI Leadership

There will be short info sessions held to learn about becoming an SI leader:

November 3rd, 2:30 - 3 PM in Holden Hall 109 November 4th, 1-1:30 PM in Math 012.

Come hear about our available positions from professional staff and student leaders in our department!

Postions available: ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I CHEM 1308 - Principles of Chemistry II CHEM 3306 - Organic Chemistry II FIN 3320 - Financial Management MATH 1330 - Introductory Mathematical Analysis I ME 2301 - Statics ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I Posted:

11/1/2021



Originator:

Sarah Damron



Email:

Sarah.Damron@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

