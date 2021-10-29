Hispania: The Making of a Roman Province CLAS 4310 Spring 2022, TR 2-3:20

This course provides an introduction to the archaeology, history, and art of Roman Iberia from the 3rd c. BCE through Late Antiquity. The province of Hispania—modern day Spain and Portugal—played an integral role in the Roman world. It produced key resources including gold and olive oil, it was the birthplace of emperors Trajan and Hadrian, and the territory itself was transformed with new cities and lavish Roman villas under Roman rule. We will use the rich material and written record of Hispania to examine topics in the social and economic history of the Roman provinces, emphasizing the tensions between local traditions in Roman Iberia and empire-wide trends. We will also consider the lasting impacts of the Roman past on contemporary identities in Spain and Portugal and the practice of archaeology in these countries today. Instructor: Dr. Linda Gosner, Assistant Professor of Classical Archaeology For more info email: lgosner@ttu.edu

