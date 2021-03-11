Transportation & Parking Services is hosting their Free Car Clinic! It takes place in Lot C16, Commuter West, on Wednesday, November 3rd. Come for free lunch & snacks, and have your car inspected by professional mechanics. Fluids will be topped off and your car will be evaluated to ensure safe travels for Thanksgiving break!

Posted:

10/27/2021



Originator:

Brandon Richard



Email:

brandon.richard@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Svc



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 11/3/2021



Location:

Commuter West, Lot C16



