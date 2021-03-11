|
Transportation & Parking Services is hosting their Free Car Clinic! It takes place in Lot C16, Commuter West, on Wednesday, November 3rd. Come for free lunch & snacks, and have your car inspected by professional mechanics. Fluids will be topped off and your car will be evaluated to ensure safe travels for Thanksgiving break!
10/27/2021
Brandon Richard
brandon.richard@ttu.edu
Transportation and Parking Svc
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2021
Commuter West, Lot C16
