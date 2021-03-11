TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Car Clinic - Wednesday Nov 3rd
Transportation & Parking Services is hosting their Free Car Clinic! It takes place in Lot C16, Commuter West, on Wednesday, November 3rd. Come for free lunch & snacks, and have your car inspected by professional mechanics. Fluids will be topped off and your car will be evaluated to ensure safe travels for Thanksgiving break!
Posted:
10/27/2021

Originator:
Brandon Richard

Email:
brandon.richard@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2021

Location:
Commuter West, Lot C16

Categories