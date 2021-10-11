This webinar will provide participants with both practical tools and philosophical frames for leveraging seed grants into larger partnerships, and concepts of new digital media as tools for public facing scholarship and international collaboration. Presenters are Dr. Chris Smith, Professor, Chair of Musicology, and director of the Vernacular Music Center at Texas Tech University, and Dr. Tom Irvine, Associate Professor in Music at the University of Southampton in the UK and a Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute, the UK's national institution for Data Science and AI.
Zoom Webinar: 936 3389 4501
Webinar passcode: 304479