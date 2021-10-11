This webinar will provide participants with both practical tools and philosophical frames for leveraging seed grants into larger partnerships, and concepts of new digital media as tools for public facing scholarship and international collaboration. Presenters are Dr. Chris Smith, Professor, Chair of Musicology, and director of the Vernacular Music Center at Texas Tech University, and Dr. Tom Irvine, Associate Professor in Music at the University of Southampton in the UK and a Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute, the UK's national institution for Data Science and AI. Zoom Webinar: 936 3389 4501 Webinar passcode: 304479 Posted:

11/3/2021



Originator:

Michael Johnson



Email:

michael.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 11/10/2021



Location:

Online at https://texastech.zoom.us/j/93633894501?pwd=eE5Sd2t2VUlCOFl4YkJteGRKbGRTQT09&from=addon



