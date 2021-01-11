TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BioRender Now Available for TTU Faculty and Staff

After collaboration with faculty from several areas on campus, the enterprise BioRender solution, managed by the TTU IT Division, is available at a reduced cost to faculty and staff ($220 per employee license, compared to $420 educational price).  Please note, students may obtain a free educational license through the vendor. BioRender is an easy-to-use science illustration software tool for scientists. With a library of over 40,000 scientifically accurate icons and thousands of pre-made templates, BioRender enables all scientists to create beautiful and professional scientific figures in a matter of minutes. If you are interested in learning more or to obtain a free student license, please visit www.biorender.com to review the platform.

 

To request a license for this product, please submit a request form at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/biorender.php.

 

Should you experience any issues with BioRender, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
11/1/2021

Originator:
ITTS Licensing

Email:
itts.licensing@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


