OPA Learning Series: Looking Back – Degree Program Assessment During the Pandemic November 1st at 2:00pm TLPDC Room 150 Kara Page Senior Administrator, Office of Planning and Assessment

The past year has provided the university with no shortage of dilemmas to confront. The 2019-2020 Program Assessment Report demonstrates how TTU degree programs continued assessment during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when assessment was impossible. Join us as we discuss how departments and degree programs continued to monitor student learning during the transition to remote learning.

10/27/2021



Libby Spradlin



libby.spradlin@ttu.edu



Office of Planning and Assessment



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2021



TLPDC 150



