TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OPA Learning Series: Professional Development

OPA Learning Series: Looking Back – Degree Program Assessment During the Pandemic

November 1st at 2:00pm

TLPDC Room 150

 

Kara Page

Senior Administrator, Office of Planning and Assessment


The past year has provided the university with no shortage of dilemmas to confront.  The 2019-2020 Program Assessment Report demonstrates how TTU degree programs continued assessment during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when assessment was impossible.  Join us as we discuss how departments and degree programs continued to monitor student learning during the transition to remote learning.

Posted:
10/27/2021

Originator:
Libby Spradlin

Email:
libby.spradlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Office of Planning and Assessment

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2021

Location:
TLPDC 150

Categories