OPA Learning Series: Looking Back – Degree Program Assessment During the Pandemic
November 1st at 2:00pm
TLPDC Room 150
Kara Page
Senior Administrator, Office of Planning and Assessment
The past year has provided the university with no shortage of dilemmas to confront. The 2019-2020 Program Assessment Report demonstrates how TTU degree programs continued assessment during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when assessment was impossible. Join us as we discuss how departments and degree programs continued to monitor student learning during the transition to remote learning.