HURIEH HERAVI: Between Despair and Hope.

Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Hurieh Heravi’s previous 2 years of the MFA programHeravi’s work investigates the complex relationships of a totalitarian and suppressive society. Heravi intends to reflect on the devastating, conflicting, and perplexing situations, or feelings that one experiences daily in a suppressive system based on her own lived experience.

 

Hurieh was born and raised in Tabriz, Iran, and received her bachelor’s degree from the School of Art & Architecture at Iran’s Yazd University. Her area of specialization is painting. 

 

The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.
Posted:
10/28/2021

Originator:
Dani Marshall

Email:
danielle.marshall@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 11/30/2021

Location:
MCoM Building Room #270

