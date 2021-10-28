TTU HomeTechAnnounce

21st Annual Día de los Muertos Procesión on November 5

DlA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESIÓN

Friday, November 5, 2021

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/dia-de-los-muertos/2021/index.php

 5:00 – 7:00 PM TTU Office of International Affairs

International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue 742-3667

 ICC Galleries: Artwork with Día theme by Rachel Avita, Callie Combest, Dan English, Valerie Komkov Hill, James Johnson, Carol Koening, David Leake, Ginny Mahan, Jimmy Peterson, Valerie Pineda, Annalee Schubert, and Sophia Villalobos.

Día de los Muertos photographs by Hutchinson Middle School photography and drama students.

Hall of Nations: Mariachi Music by Texas Tech Los Matadores.

Activities: Flores de papel, face tattoos, and “grab and go” sugar skull decoration packets.

Light refreshments.


6:00 – 9:00 PM Día de los Muertos activities at:

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts – LHUCA http://ffat.org/

Buddy Holly Center https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center

 

Free & Open to the Public

Call 806-742-3667 for more information

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.
