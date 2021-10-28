DlA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESIÓN Friday, November 5, 2021 https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/dia-de-los-muertos/2021/index.php 5:00 – 7:00 PM TTU Office of International Affairs International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue 742-3667 ICC Galleries: Artwork with Día theme by Rachel Avita, Callie Combest, Dan English, Valerie Komkov Hill, James Johnson, Carol Koening, David Leake, Ginny Mahan, Jimmy Peterson, Valerie Pineda, Annalee Schubert, and Sophia Villalobos. Día de los Muertos photographs by Hutchinson Middle School photography and drama students. Hall of Nations: Mariachi Music by Texas Tech Los Matadores. Activities: Flores de papel, face tattoos, and “grab and go” sugar skull decoration packets. Light refreshments.

6:00 – 9:00 PM Día de los Muertos activities at: Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts – LHUCA http://ffat.org/ Buddy Holly Center https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center Free & Open to the Public Call 806-742-3667 for more information Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

