The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Sonic Foundry educational opportunity on Tuesday, November 9, 10am—12pm (CST). Mediasite Enterprise Video platform allows for lecture capture, video delivery, and instructional support. This is an excellent opportunity for faculty to receive training, ask questions, and improve skills. This will ensure online coursework and teaching is creative, engaging, and successful.

The educational event will include the following topics from Sonic Foundry professionals:

Highlights of New Products and Features

Learning tips and best practices for video production

Additional Tips and Tricks in Higher Education

Engage with Sonic Foundry: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Time: 10am—12pm (CST)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.