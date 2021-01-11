As a mentor for the Special Topics Program, you can lead a small group of high school students in exploring a topic of your choice (can be STEM, political science, business, etc.). This is a fantastic volunteer opportunity that is both personally and academically enriching. The time commitment is manageable (approximately an hour and a half to two hours weekly). See our website for more information and fill out an application to lead your own small group!

Sponsored by the STEM & Leaf Corps, a registered student organization. Posted:

11/1/2021



Originator:

Anna Schmieding



Email:

Anna.Schmieding@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

