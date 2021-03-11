TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Webinar: Best Ways to Advertise Your Business Online

Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you how to grow your business through online marketing

By the end of the training, you will know:

• How to build your audiences
• How to build a campaign
• What type of content converts most when it comes to ads

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Online via Zoom


REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15547

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.
