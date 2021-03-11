Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you how to grow your business through online marketing
By the end of the training, you will know:
• How to build your audiences
• How to build a campaign
• What type of content converts most when it comes to ads
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Location: Online via Zoom
REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15547
If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.