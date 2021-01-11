As you may remember, this summer Texas Tech University embarked on a new campus bookstore partnership with Follett. Among other advantages, this partnership provides faculty with streamlined options for adopting textbooks and other required learning materials for their courses. As announced a couple weeks ago through messaging with the colleges and departments, all required textbooks and other learning materials to be adopted for the Spring 2022 semester should be submitted to the campus bookstore by November 4, 2021, to ensure that students are informed of their required course materials at the time of registration. Please utilize one of the following adoption methods to submit your materials for the upcoming Spring semester. Faculty Not Using Blackboard Faculty not utilizing Blackboard will need to request a Follett Discover account to sign-in to the campus bookstore to adopt textbooks: To request a Follett Discover account, please email Mario Carvajal at m.carvajal@follett.com , and provide your name, email address, and course prefixes

Once you receive the Follett Discover invitation email, click the link in the email to set your password. Note that Follett Discover invitations expire after 24 hours. If you need your Follett Discover invitation resent, please email m.carvajal@follett.com Do not use your eRaider account credentials. Once your password is set, you can login to Follett Discover.

The Follett Discover log-in site is https://ttu.follettdiscover.com/long_in

You can now adopt learning materials and textbooks for your students to purchase. Concierge on Behalf of Faculty Members

An administrative assistant or other departmental designee or “concierge” may submit adoptions on behalf of faculty and will need to request a concierge account to sign-in to Follett Discover to submit adoptions: To request a concierge account, please email Mario Carvajal at m.carvajal@follett.com , and provide your name, email address, and course prefixes

Once you receive the Follett Discover invitation email, click the link in the email to set your password. Note that Follett Discover invitations expire after 24 hours. If you need your Follett Discover invitation resent, please email m.carvajal@follett.com Do not use your eRaider account credentials. Once password is set, you can login to Follett Discover

The Follett Discover login site is: https://ttu.follettdiscover.com/long_in

You can now adopt learning materials and textbooks on behalf of your faculty.

Faculty Using Blackboard For faculty that use Blackboard, the Follett textbook adoption tool is already integrated fully with your Blackboard course. To access the Follett Discover Textbook Adoption tool: Access one of your courses in Blackboard (Spring 2022 course shells will open on November 1, 2021.)

Click on the pull-down menu “Tools”

Click on “More Tools”

Select “Follett Discover”

Click Submit to Add the Link to Your Course

Click on the Follett Discover Link from Your Course

Be sure to allow pop-ups for the Follett site

You can now adopt learning materials and textbooks for your students to purchase from within your Blackboard course Training Videos Follett, in partnership with the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC), has developed two training videos to assist faculty and staff with adopting textbooks and other materials: Faculty: https://youtu.be/Iq45qy8R4Vs

Concierge: https://youtu.be/QCxUD9Lhvb0

If you have any questions or issues with adopting required course materials, please contact Mario Carvajal, TTU Campus Bookstore Manager, at m.carvajal@follett.com Posted:

11/1/2021



Originator:

Justin Louder



Email:

justin.louder@ttu.edu



Department:

Provost and SVP Academic Affairs





