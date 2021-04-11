TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Guest Artist Recital Free For TTU Students
American Operatic Bass John Paul Huckle will join Texas Tech pianist William Averill to perform a guest artist recital November 4th, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the Hemmle Recital Hall at Texas Tech University’s School of Music. Enjoy a mix of art song, musical theatre, and operatic arias. Having performed with opera companies such as the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Opera di Roma, Cleveland Opera and Central City Opera, John Paul Huckle is one of America’s great operatic basses. Tickets are free for Texas Tech students with ID at the door, and $20.00 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com by searching John Paul Huckle or at the door. 
10/27/2021

Gregory Brookes

gregory.brookes@ttu.edu

School of Music

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
11/4/2021

Hemmle Recital Hall, School of Music, Texas Tech University

