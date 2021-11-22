Good morning,



Various issues have severely impacted the domestic and international supply chain. COVID-19, shipping logistics, natural disasters, inflation, constrained labor forces, component shortages (semiconductor chips), lack of packaging supplies, and other factors have contributed to a critical global problem. Not only is supply being impacted, the costs related to logistics are significantly increasing as well. For example, ocean freight container costs have increased from approximately $5,000 per unit to nearly $30,000.



Procurement Services is actively working with our key vendors to minimize the operational and financial impact to Texas Tech University. Departments should be mindful that there will be longer lead times for many orders. Our team is ready to assist with obtaining alternative products or exploring other solutions for your departmental needs.

Procurement Services has been advised that orders should be placed a few additional weeks earlier than usual for any critical products. Ordering with our contracted vendors will decrease the likelihood of disrupted operations. There are additional concerns about the upcoming holiday season, and for that reason, departments should act now to prevent disruptions.



Foreign orders continue to be significantly impacted. Procurement Services has contracted with a customs broker to assist with all issues related to international acquisitions. Guidelines for the acquisition of international goods and equipment can be accessed here.



Please communicate with the Strategic Acquisitions team (strategic.acquistions@ttu.edu) for any concerns or special needs.



Thank you!

Procurement Services