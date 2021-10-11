Please join the Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries with special guest Curtis Peoples, Ph.D. presenting “The Music Crossroads of Texas.”

Noon – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Texas Tech Club, 5th Floor East Side

Dr. Peoples will discuss music-related programs at Texas Tech, including the founding of the Crossroads of Music Archive in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, for which he is the archivist. The archive includes the Michael Martin Murphey and Kerrville Folk Festival collections, among others.

Buffet lunch will be served. Cost is $30. To RSVP and pay, contact Krystal Baker at 806.834.4317 or via email at krystal.baker@ttu.edu by Nov. 5.