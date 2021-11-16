IGNITE!...Experience the power of music to illuminate the human spirit.

Join the Texas Tech School of Music for an evening of diverse, electrifying performances that stir the imagination, and the heart. This fast paced, transient concert will feature various ensembles including choir, orchestra, mariachi, jazz, and even an appearance from the Goin’ Band from Raiderland! You won’t want to miss this!

Tickets available at: https://www.buddyhollyhall.com/event/ignite/

All proceeds go to the School of Music General Scholarship Fund

Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 11/16/2021



Location:

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences



