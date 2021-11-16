TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IGNITE! TTU School of Music at Buddy Holly Hall
IGNITE!...Experience the power of music to illuminate the human spirit.

Join the Texas Tech School of Music for an evening of diverse, electrifying performances that stir the imagination, and the heart. This fast paced, transient concert will feature various ensembles including choir, orchestra, mariachi, jazz, and even an appearance from the Goin’ Band from Raiderland! You won’t want to miss this!

Tickets available at: https://www.buddyhollyhall.com/event/ignite/

All proceeds go to the School of Music General Scholarship Fund
Posted:
11/5/2021

Originator:
Danna Williams

Email:
danna.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2021

Location:
Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

