Chase Untermeyer has held positions at all four levels of government – local, state, national, and international — over a period of more than 40 years, with work in journalism, academia, and business as well.





A 1968 graduate of Harvard College, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Texas state representative; an assistant secretary of the Navy under President Reagan; director of Presidential Personnel and director of the Voice of America under the first President Bush; and U.S. ambassador to Qatar under the second President Bush. He is currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and chairman of the board of Humanities Texas, the state humanities council. Visit his website at www.untermeyer.com.









We hope you join us Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 5 p.m.