Please join Rebecca Lascano in the presentation of her MFA thesis exhibition titled Re-booting: Finding Connections Through Disruptions. Lascano’s main objective of her art practice is to visually decode how habits and routine activities are used to develop perceptions and realities of what we observe. Initial research questions explored include how subtle difference and changes in thoughts and behaviors are affected by surrounding environments. “I am viewing objects, manifested as distorted photographs and mixed media, and perceive items that questions the situational interactions that exist between myself and the environment,” says Lascano. Rebecca’s evolution into her conceptual work analyzes how her own routines affected her creative process through ‘ritualized activities’.

Rebecca Luscano was born in and is based out of Lubbock, Texas. She is an MFA candidate at Texas Tech University School of Art with a specialization in painting and secondary in drawing.

The MFA Thesis Exhibition meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.