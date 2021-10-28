We are looking for transgender and nonbinary adults to participate in a research study about best allyship practices for cisgender individuals. You will answer questions about your opinion of various allyship scenarios, as well as questions about your opinion of allyship. You will also answer demographic questions about yourself. Completing this research project should take no more than 2 hours, in total. To participate in this study, you must be 18 years of age or older. Please participate in a private setting, as some of the questions are of a personal nature. Your responses will be kept confidential. Your name is not associated with the data in any way. Your responses will be stored on password protected computers and in a locked research lab at TTU. No interactions will occur on any social media or public media. If you experience discomfort during the survey, you are more than welcome to skip questions or stop answering the questions at any time. You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice. If interested, please click the following link to complete a Qualtrics survey: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1YRBDRmipxKqXZQ. If you have any questions, you can contact Hannah Snidman at hannah.snidman@ttu.edu or Dr. Lindsay Greenlee at Lindsay.Greenlee@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.