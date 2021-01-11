Microsoft has announced that, as of the end of October 2021, it has ended support for mobile Office 365 apps on devices running iOS or iPadOS version 13 and below. This includes apps such as Microsoft Teams. These apps will no longer receive security updates and will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.





The TTU IT Division recommends updating to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as quickly as possible to protect your data and TTU information resources. You may check your operating system version by opening Settings, tapping General, and then About.





You may find information about updating the operating system on your iPhone or iPad online at https://askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate



