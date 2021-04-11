"An Hour of Your Life You Won't Get Back"

Thursday, November 4th at 11 am.

Via Zoom





Lenka Clayton is an interdisciplinary artist and also the founder of An Artist Residency in Motherhood. Clayton's Motherhood mentorship program shows very successfully how one can blend the two identities of being an "artist" and also a "teacher." This presentation will focus on "motherhood," encouraging artists and other creatives to think beyond the limitations typically set by academia and to see other possibilities.





Lenka Clayton's recent work has been shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY; The Fabric Workshop & Museum, PA; and The Guggenheim Museum. Clayton's work has been supported by The Warhol Foundation and the NEA.



