WEEKLY SECC DRAWING: THE NEXT WINNER COULD BE YOU!
Anyone who donates between 11/1 - 11/7 to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), will be eligible for the drawing on 11/8. Prizes include: 

_ S50 TTU dinning plan 

_ Two Football Tickets ( TTU .vs  Oklahoma State)

_ Dia De Los Muertos Glass 

_ Dia De Los Muertos Mug 


The drawing will take place Monday, November 8th Winners will be notified at that time. 

Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) 

Thank you for supporting the SECC!
11/3/2021

Ariea Alexander

ariealex@ttu.edu

N/A


