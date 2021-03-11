Anyone who donates between 11/1 - 11/7 to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), will be eligible for the drawing on 11/8. Prizes include:

_ S50 TTU dinning plan

_ Two Football Tickets ( TTU .vs Oklahoma State)

_ Dia De Los Muertos Glass

_ Dia De Los Muertos Mug



The drawing will take place Monday, November 8th Winners will be notified at that time.

Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC)

Thank you for supporting the SECC!



Posted:

11/3/2021



Originator:

Ariea Alexander



Email:

ariealex@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

