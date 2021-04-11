Texas Tech University faculty may now apply to TrUE Transformers for funding to support projects in 2022!

Click this link to read more or apply today! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/transformers/index.php

TrUE Transformers Program supports Texas Tech University faculty in launching transformative experiences for TTU undergraduate students in 2022! The 2022 funding cycle supports projects in the arts, humanities, and social sciences that address the following competitive preference priorities:

· Support more than one undergraduate student

· Intentionally recruit students from traditionally underrepresented, first-generation, or disadvantaged populations

· Have strong potential for continuation post-grant

· Leverage existing matching support and develop capacity for attracting future external funding

· Draw in new faculty without extensive prior experience with undergraduate student-facing projects

· Incorporate a community-based component with a Lubbock-area community partner

Budget Guidelines

TrUE Transformers funding can be used for (1) scholarship support for TTU undergraduate students, (2) project material and supply costs, and (3) student-only conference travel expenses. Total 2022 program funding is $50,000, and we expect to make at least 10 separate project awards (so averaging approximately $5,000 per project).