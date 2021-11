Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock have partnered to bring a recycling drop-off center to the Tech campus. Find out more about accepted materials and how to prepare your materials for recycling in this newsletter.

https://mailchi.mp/9ea879d2b5f8/ttu_col_recycling_dropoff

Be in the know!

Be the first to find sustainability updates, resources, and tips by signing up for the Office of Sustainability’s newsletter. http://eepurl.com/hcj4YD