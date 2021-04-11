Being on the RRO Crew is an incredible experience! As a student leader for Red Raider Orientation, you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Texas Tech faculty/staff, and have a lot of fun while showing your Red Raider pride!

Working for Red Raider Orientation, you will get many benefits: get paid, leadership development, free food and exclusive Texas Tech apparel.





To learn more about the position and receive an application, it is required to come to one of our Information Sessions. Information can be found on our website.





Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on February 8, 2022.