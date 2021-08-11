Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present the rock musical Spring Awakening by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, directed by Jesse Jou, November 9-14, 2021 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.





There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 8. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on November 8.





Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Spring Awakening will also be presented virtually, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.