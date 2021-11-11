Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present the rock-musical Spring Awakening, directed by Jesse Jou with music direction by Casey Keenan Joiner and choreography by Kyla Olson. Performances will be held November 9-14 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.





The play will also be presented virtually, Thursday-Saturday. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for Spring Awakening are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets to in-person performances are available for Texas Tech students. Streams to the pre-recorded virtual performances can be purchased through ShowTix4U.com.





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.