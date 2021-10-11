On Thursday, November 11th, TOSM Server Support, in conjunction with the TTU, TTUHSC, and TTUHSC El Paso web teams, will perform maintenance on the enterprise website search service. The search service will experience intermittent outages between 9:00 pm and midnight CST. This maintenance will affect search functions on ttu.edu, texastech.edu, ttuhsc.edu, elpaso.ttuhsc.edu, and any website hosted on depts.ttu.edu. The websites themselves will still function, but the search fields contained within them will be inoperable intermittently during the maintenance window.

Should you experience any issues with this system outside of the maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

