Ideal candidates are passionate about Undergraduate Research, effective at creating marketing materials, are very organized and have a positive attitude. This student would commit to working in the physical office space and to making concerted efforts to work UR events as well as our Conference that is planned throughout the year.





What we are looking for:

• Attention to detail and a “no task is too small attitude.”

• Charismatic, energetic, positive, people-focused, and goal-oriented candidates.

• Ability to problem solve and think critically.

• A strong work ethic.

• General awesomeness and a great sense of humor.

• Experience working with spreadsheets and data management.

• Ability to communicate in a professional, yet friendly, manner.

• Ability to edit documents of various lengths.

• Comfortable presenting about departmental programming in and individual and/or group setting

• Experience in event planning.





Benefits:

• Be a part of programs that transform student experiences.

• Pivotal role in the planning and implementation of DTI Week and Undergraduate Research Conference.

• Develop strong presentation and event management skills.

• Strengthen your network of amazing TTU students, staff, faculty, and community partners.

• Utilize the skills you develop on your resume, portfolio, and in job interviews





Commitment:

Start Date: November 2021

Compensation: $9.25 – 12/Hour





We understand you’re a full-time student, and we will work with your schedule, but we need to know Undergraduate Research and TrUE programming will be one of your top commitments outside of the classroom. We can provide you with a maximum of 20 hours per week. We promise free high fives, food, swag, and a year of awesome memories with some pretty incredible people. What could be better than that?

In order to be successful in their role, a minimum of 10 and maximum of 20 hours a week over the course of the year is expected to be put in by each Undergraduate Research Student Assistant. This could include hours pertaining to the planning/leading/participating/assisting in: Undergraduate Research programming, the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference, or any High Impact Practice partnership or event.





• The Undergraduate Research Student Assistant will be expected to attend weekly 1:1 meetings with the UR Administrator and weekly TrUE team meetings.

• Also, the student assistant will be expected to assist with the TrUE Undergraduate Research Conference and DTI week.





Position Duties and Responsibilities:





General Duties:

• Uphold and adhere to TTU Policy throughout all interactions with the department, and hold other parties to the same standard.

• Represent Undergraduate Research, the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences, and Texas Tech University in a positive and professional manner.

• Collaborate with the UR Administrator, TrUE team, and student groups.

• Attend required events and trainings.

• Assist with events where needed (planning, selling, volunteering, supplies runs, etc.)

• Attend weekly 1:1 meetings with the UR Administrator.

• Assist with program assessment and improvement.

• Other duties as discussed and assigned by the UR Administrator. Position Specific Duties:

• Actively search for recruitment opportunities for TrUE to engage with students, faculty, and staff (i.e organization fairs, RRO Days, and/or other beneficial events)

• Facilitate the planning and implementation of information sessions with students.

• Assist with editing and reviewing participant applications and other documents.

• Actively promote the program and recruitment efforts on campus.

• Work towards creating a stronger brand on campus for the program.

• Assist with the program’s social media presence and boost social media information sharing with other student assistants.

• Assist with the TrUE Project Funding process for students.

• Represent TrUE at events and presentations that occur outside of normal business hours as available.

• Assist with planning and execution of TrUE Undergraduate Research Conference and DTI week.