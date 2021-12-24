TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WINNER WILL GET $150! Writing Centers of TTU Abstract Competition for the 2022

The Writing Centers of TTU in collaboration with TrUE are honored to present an abstract competition for students participating in the 2022 Undergraduate Research Conference.

Eligibility

· Applicants must present at the 2022 Undergraduate Research Conference.

· Before submitting to the abstract competition, applicants must have at least one writing consultation with the Undergraduate Writing Center to discuss the abstract.

· Only one abstract may be submitted per applicant; resubmitting is not permitted.

Click here to Submit

Prize: $150.00

Deadline for Submissions: February 3, 2022

Result Notification: The winner will be announced at the Undergraduate Research Conference Banquet Luncheon on March 30th, 2022.

If you have any additional questions, please contact us at writingcenter.undergrad@ttu.edu.

Click here to submit
Posted:
12/24/2021

Originator:
Shruti Nagawekar

Email:
snagawek@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories