Poetry Reading Thursday at 7:30pm
Chad Davidson's fourth collection of poems, Unearth, was released in 2020, with Southern Illinois. Terra Cognita, a collection of his travel essays, is forthcoming with LSU in 2022. He directs the School of the Arts at the University of West Georgia near Atlanta and co-directs Convivio, a summer writing conference in Postignano, Italy. 
11/2/2021

John Poch

john.poch@ttu.edu

English

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 11/4/2021

ENGL 001

