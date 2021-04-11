|
Chad Davidson's fourth collection of poems, Unearth, was released in 2020, with Southern Illinois. Terra Cognita, a collection of his travel essays, is forthcoming with LSU in 2022. He directs the School of the Arts at the University of West Georgia near Atlanta and co-directs Convivio, a summer writing conference in Postignano, Italy.
|Posted:
11/2/2021
Originator:
John Poch
Email:
john.poch@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 11/4/2021
Location:
ENGL 001
Categories