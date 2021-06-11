TTU HomeTechAnnounce

S.K.A.T.E. Competition
Lubbock Free Riders is hosting a skate competition at the basketball court in Urbanovsky Park. There are prizes for beginner, advanced games of skate, highest/longest ollie, and best trick. Park at the rec. Waters will be provided and club t-shirts will be available for purchase.

Lubbock Free Riders is a skate club at Texas Tech. We are open to all skill levels as well as longboarding, BMX, scooters, rollerblades, etc. If you have any questions message us on Instagram @LBKFreeRiders

Posted:
11/2/2021

Originator:
Andrew Majors

Email:
Andrew.Majors@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2021

Location:
Basketball courts in Urbanovsky Park

