We are looking for persons who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes; above 18 years of age, who can cook and have access to a kitchen to participate in a 4-week online research project to study the effect of culinary medicine using diabetes friendly recipes on improving self-efficacy and healthy eating habits.

You will be required to complete a study survey before and after the study and record your diet intake once a week for 4 weeks. Some participants will receive cooking video demonstrations for diabetes friendly recipes.

You will receive a total of $60 in form of a gift card if you participate!

Your participation in this study will be completely confidential and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Shin Shan Cho, Graduate Research Assistant, at eculinarymed.ttu@gmail.com or by phone: 415-695-4586 and Dr Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-535-2492.

Thank You!