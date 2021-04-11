Our industry is experiencing shipping delays, paper shortages, inventory shortages, and rising costs because of domestic and global supply chain disruption. Here’s some tips to secure your order:

Plan Ahead! There are a few rush items available, but current production is now 2-3 weeks or longer, plus shipping. To avoid rush fees plan now and place orders EARLY in November.

Place Your Order! When you receive your quote from Promo Place—ORDER IT. As soon as you are aware that you need an item, please place the order with a requested in-hands date, so that we can attempt to secure the inventory needed.

WE CANNOT GUARANTEE ANY IN-HANDS DATES AT THIS TIME