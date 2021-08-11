RaiderReady Program is offering four different 1 credit courses that will teach you useful skills to help you be successful in your first, second, third, or fourth year here a Texas Tech! Register for one of the courses below!

RRP 1100: RaiderReady First Year Seminar

RRP 1100 helps first-year students navigate the transition through discussions about academic skills necessary for college such as note-taking, studying, and test taking, as well as time-management, communicating effectively, and how to be involved on campus.





RRP 2100 RaiderReady: Second Year Seminar

RRP 2100 examines some of the issues sophomores face, from living off campus and being involved in the community, to stress and time management and budgeting.





RRP 3100 RaiderReady: Service and Research Seminar

RRP 3100 assists students in preparing for life after graduation by gaining experience and knowledge regarding Service Learning, Leadership, and Research.





RRP 4100 RaiderReady: Experience and Professional Skills Seminar

RRP 4100 helps students gain skills in career readiness and assists in successfully transitioning into a career after graduation.





If you have any questions about these courses, please contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu