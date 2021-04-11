This course is designed for undergraduate students who wish to gain a deep understanding of Chinese language, specifically Mandarin Chinese, from a linguistic perspective. In the classroom, students study the grammar through exercises, activities, projects, etc.
This course will be taught in English!
The benefits of taking CHIN4308 Chinese Grammar:
- You will have a sound foundation in Chinese language knowledge which can benefit your Chinese language learning.
- You will have a lot of hand-on activities for fun and give you a new experience of learning.
- It will help you to get minor, major, or double major in Chinese.
- It will help you to apply the CMLL Certificate of Translation and Interpretation.
Meets 1:00 pm - 1:50 pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, CMLL 113.
If you have any question, please contact with Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu