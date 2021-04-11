This course is designed for undergraduate students who wish to gain a deep understanding of Chinese language, specifically Mandarin Chinese, from a linguistic perspective. In the classroom, students study the grammar through exercises, activities, projects, etc.

This course will be taught in English!

The benefits of taking CHIN4308 Chinese Grammar:

You will have a sound foundation in Chinese language knowledge which can benefit your Chinese language learning.

You will have a lot of hand-on activities for fun and give you a new experience of learning.

It will help you to get minor, major, or double major in Chinese.

It will help you to apply the CMLL Certificate of Translation and Interpretation.

Meets 1:00 pm - 1:50 pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, CMLL 113.

If you have any question, please contact with Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu