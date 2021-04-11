The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on the TTU Wikis service, wikis.ttu.edu, on Friday, November 5th, from 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM (CDT) to enhance data security. The Wikis service will be unavailable for the duration of this window. Note that following the maintenance the Wiki services will remain unchanged and will function as expected.

If you would like more information about using the TTU Wikis service, please contact the IT TeamWeb at itteamweb@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with the Wikis service outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect institutional data and information resources.