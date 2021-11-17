The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Blackboard educational opportunity on Wednesday, November 17, 2pm - 4pm (CST). Experts from Blackboard will deliver information designed to assist academic leadership, online learning directors, deans (and staff), faculty, instructional designers, Bb Administrators, and support staff, as you refine and continuously improve your online programs.

The educational event will include the following topics from Blackboard professionals:

Blackboard Roadmap and Updates

Security Features and Updates

Highlights of New Products

Tips and Best Practices

Engage with Blackboard: Questions & Answers

Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.