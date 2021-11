Blackboard engineers report that they restored Blackboard services impacting TTU at about 10:50 am. IT Division staff have been monitoring the services and confirm that our Blackboard services have remained stable since 10:50 am. We will continue to monitor Blackboard services at TTU.

Thank you for your patience. If you encounter any additional problems accessing Blackboard, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/4/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





