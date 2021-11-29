TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Honors Food Drive to Support the Red Raider Food Pantry

The Honors College is collecting food donations to support the Red Raider Food Pantry from November 1 – December 1. Donations may be made in the lobby of McClellan Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following items have been requested:


  • Chickpeas
  • Marinara sauce
  • Rice – regular white or brown (not rice sides)
  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly
  • Gluten free items (mac & cheese, pasta, protein bars, oatmeal)
  • Breakfast cereal
  • Popcorn
  • Chips
  • Fruit snacks
  • Fruit cups
  • Shelf milk
  • Protein/fig/granola bars
  • Broths

Thank you for your generosity!
11/29/2021

Kelsey Frazier

kelsey.l.frazier@ttu.edu

Honors College


