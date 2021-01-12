The Honors College is collecting food donations to support the Red Raider Food Pantry from November 1 – December 1. Donations may be made in the lobby of McClellan Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The following items have been requested:
- Chickpeas
- Marinara sauce
- Rice – regular white or brown (not rice sides)
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Gluten free items (mac & cheese, pasta, protein bars, oatmeal)
- Breakfast cereal
- Popcorn
- Chips
- Fruit snacks
- Fruit cups
- Shelf milk
- Protein/fig/granola bars
- Broths
Thank you for your generosity!